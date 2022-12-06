Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 188,276 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,276 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

