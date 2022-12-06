Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 26,552 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SD stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

