Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,116 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

