Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,266 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 128.1% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 3.0 %

AMN opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

