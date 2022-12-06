Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,895 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $17,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 159,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 85,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at ePlus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.