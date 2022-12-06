Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

