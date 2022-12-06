Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,412 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 186,846 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Shares of TAP opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

