Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 225,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.13%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.