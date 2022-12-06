Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

