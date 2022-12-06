Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

