Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

