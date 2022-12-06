Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,153 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.