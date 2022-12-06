Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE INGR opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

