Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSV stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

