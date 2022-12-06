Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.