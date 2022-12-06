Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

