G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) EVP Buys $246,240.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

