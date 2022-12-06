G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) EVP Purchases $246,240.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.