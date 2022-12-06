Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

