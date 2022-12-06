Gilbert Fuchsberg Sells 2,040 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.52. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Roku by 3.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 51.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

