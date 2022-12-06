Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 12,853 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $8,957,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.