Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

