Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

