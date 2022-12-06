HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of HFFG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. HF Foods Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 167.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Foods Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

