Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

