Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.