HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.6 %

HCM stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

