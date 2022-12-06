indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $127,155.05 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $187,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

