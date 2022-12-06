Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. Sells 1,639 Shares

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingevity Trading Down 2.6 %

Ingevity stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

