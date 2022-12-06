Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,677,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $269.85.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

