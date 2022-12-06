Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 288,834 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98.

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

