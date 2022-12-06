Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %
ENB opened at C$54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.