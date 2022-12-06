Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 4,342 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57.

ENB opened at C$54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.88.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

