Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

