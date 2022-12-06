Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
