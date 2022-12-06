Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

