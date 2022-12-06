Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 90,124 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Matterport by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matterport Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

