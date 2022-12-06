Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 2,870 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rose Mckinney-James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

