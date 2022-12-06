Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $145,260.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

