Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.7 %

Omnicell stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicell Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

