Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) COO Sells 6,569 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.