Insider Selling: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells 10,930 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RFP opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

