Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Director Sells 6,789,360 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sema4 Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sema4 by 53.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,836 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sema4 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sema4 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 739,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sema4 Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

