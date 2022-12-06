Insider Selling: Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.