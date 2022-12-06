Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells 5,779 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kroger Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

