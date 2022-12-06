Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $67,326.09.

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $240.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

