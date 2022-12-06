Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

