Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

