Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 544 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.