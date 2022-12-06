Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 544 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
