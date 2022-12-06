Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 544 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

