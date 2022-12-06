Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.