IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

