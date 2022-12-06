iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $68,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

